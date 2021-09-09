BEGAT THE NEPHILIM Unveil "Paterfamilias" Visualizer

Southern New Hampshire based blackened melodic death metallers Begat The Nephilim are set to release their sophomore studio album, entitled II: The Grand Procession, on October 29th via Noble Demon.

With a modern blend of heavy riffs, ripping solos and soaring guitar melodies, the band's upcoming full-length record is a relentless yet uncompromising affair, and a worthy successor to their 2018 debut I: The Surreptitious Prophecy / Mother Of The Blasphemy.

After the previously released single "Paupers Grave", today Begat The Nephilim unleashed a visualizer for the track "Paterfamilias":

"This song is a dedication to my father, whom I lost right before we released our debut album. It directly deals with the pain of a lost loved one and the grieving process I went through," vocalist Tyler Smith explains.

The Grand Procession artwork and tracklisting:

"Panegyric"

"Pygmalionism"

"Paterfamilias"

"Threnody - Death Of Spring"

"The Grand Procession"

"Ossuary"

"Exanguinated"

"Dirge"

"Paupers Grave"

"The Grand Procession Part ll"

"Leucomalachite Green"

"Paupers Grave" lyric video: