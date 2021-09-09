BEGAT THE NEPHILIM Unveil "Paterfamilias" Visualizer
Southern New Hampshire based blackened melodic death metallers Begat The Nephilim are set to release their sophomore studio album, entitled II: The Grand Procession, on October 29th via Noble Demon.
With a modern blend of heavy riffs, ripping solos and soaring guitar melodies, the band's upcoming full-length record is a relentless yet uncompromising affair, and a worthy successor to their 2018 debut I: The Surreptitious Prophecy / Mother Of The Blasphemy.
After the previously released single "Paupers Grave", today Begat The Nephilim unleashed a visualizer for the track "Paterfamilias":
"This song is a dedication to my father, whom I lost right before we released our debut album. It directly deals with the pain of a lost loved one and the grieving process I went through," vocalist Tyler Smith explains.
The Grand Procession artwork and tracklisting:
"Panegyric"
"Pygmalionism"
"Paterfamilias"
"Threnody - Death Of Spring"
"The Grand Procession"
"Ossuary"
"Exanguinated"
"Dirge"
"Paupers Grave"
"The Grand Procession Part ll"
"Leucomalachite Green"
"Paupers Grave" lyric video: