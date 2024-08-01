BEHEMOTH Announce "The Unholy Trinity" European Tour With SATYRICON And ROTTING CHRIST

Polish black metal legends, Behemoth, have announced dates for "The Unholy Trinity" European tour, in April 2025.

Says Behemoth: "Legions of Europe! It’s that time again… We are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing together the blasphemous forces of Behemoth, Satyricon and Rotting Christ for ‘The Unholy Trinity’ European tour." 🔥

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2, at 11 AM, CEST. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

6 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

8 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Olympia - Paris, France

12 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, England

13 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

15 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

16 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

18 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Inferno Metal Festival - Oslo, Norway*

22 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Palladium - Riga, Latvia

25 - Orbita Hall - Wrocław, Poland

26 - Ragnaroek Festival - Lichtenfels, Germany*

27 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

* Behemoth only