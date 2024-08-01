BEHEMOTH Announce "The Unholy Trinity" European Tour With SATYRICON And ROTTING CHRIST
August 1, 2024, an hour ago
Polish black metal legends, Behemoth, have announced dates for "The Unholy Trinity" European tour, in April 2025.
Says Behemoth: "Legions of Europe! It’s that time again… We are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing together the blasphemous forces of Behemoth, Satyricon and Rotting Christ for ‘The Unholy Trinity’ European tour." 🔥
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2, at 11 AM, CEST. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
April
4 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
6 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
8 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland
11 - Olympia - Paris, France
12 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, England
13 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands
15 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany
16 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
18 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden
20 - Inferno Metal Festival - Oslo, Norway*
22 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland
23 - Palladium - Riga, Latvia
25 - Orbita Hall - Wrocław, Poland
26 - Ragnaroek Festival - Lichtenfels, Germany*
27 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic
* Behemoth only