BEHEMOTH Are "Off To War"; Watch Pro-Shot Live Video From Bloodstock 2022

Bloodstock Open Air organizers are releasing professionally-filmed footage from Polish extreme metal overlords Behemoth's set at the 2022 edition of the festival. The latest clip, for "Off To War", joins the previously released "Deathless Sun". Watch both clips below:

Behemoth have announced their European summer tour. A message from the band follows...

"Legions! We have burst open the gates of hell to bring you ‘The Deathless Svmmer’. Alongside our massive festival appearances with some of the biggest names in metal, we’ve also put together some awesome club shows with a mix of legendary and contemporary artists.

We can’t wait to be amongst you, let the summer burn!"

Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

June

4 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

9 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 (with Vended, GAEREA)

15 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

17 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda (with Hypocrisy, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT)

18 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol (with Hypocrisy, SpiritWorld)

20 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage (with Hypocrisy, SpiritWorld)

22 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

24 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock

28 - Viveiro, Spain - Ressurection

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - The Return of the Gods Festival (with Kreator, Pantera)

Metal Blade Records will reissue Behemoth's 1996 album, Grom on March 31.

The third release in the Slavonic Trilogy reissue series. Grom was originally released in 1996 and will be available on March 31 digitally, on CD, and vinyl with pre-orders for physical copies starting today. The reissue is beautifully packaged and is available on the following formats: Digital, 2 CD media book, and a gatefold 2 LP. Physical formats include bonus audio material and booklets containing exclusive archival content. Bonus content contains these following rarities: cover versions, rehearsals, and live tracks.

Comments Nergal: "Twenty-seven years since its first release, it's time to give Grom its time in the spotlight! Our second album now re-issued with plenty of archived, never before seen photos and liner notes. It's a beautiful collector's item. Grom remains a key piece of Behemoth history and I embrace it as much as any of our other albums. Behemoth would never be where it is now without it. Check it out and pre-order your copy now!"

Worldwide pre-order links here.

Metal Blade will release Grom worldwide, excluding Poland.

Gatefold 2LP:

- copper hotstamping

- 24p booklet

Audio:

Disc 1: Grom

Disc 2: bonus vintage material

24-page Booklet Exclusive Archival Content:

- lyrics

- old photos

- flyers

- interviews with former and current Behemoth members Nergal, Baal, Les, Zbigniew "Inferno" Prominsky

- interview with David Thierie, "Grom" cover artist

- interview with Krzysztof Maszota (Warrior Studio, Poland)

- interview with Carsten Molior of Solistitium Records

- interview with Orjan "V'gandr" Nordvik (Helheim)

- interview with Michal Kraszewski (Creator of the Behemoth 1992 logo, Editor of Euronymous zine, Amon Magazine, Vox Mortis Magazine, Novum Vox Mortis Magazine)

Mediabook 2CD:

- hardcover

- copper hotstamping

- 48p booklet

Audio:

Disc 1: Grom

Disc 2: bonus vintage material

48 page Booklet Exclusive Archival Content:

- lyrics

- old photos

- flyers

- interviews with former and current Behemoth members Nergal, Baal, Les, Zbigniew "Inferno" Prominsky

- interview with David Thierie, "Grom" cover artist

- interview with Krzysztof Maszota (Warrior Studio, Poland)

- interview with Carsten Molior of Solistitium Records

- interview with Orjan "V'gandr" Nordvik (Helheim)

- interview with Michal Kraszewski (Creator of the Behemoth 1992 logo, Editor of Euronymous zine, Amon Magazine, Vox Mortis Magazine, Novum Vox Mortis Magazine)

Vinyl Variants:

Europe:

180g Black

Stone Gray Marbled (500)

Gold w/ Black Dust (300)

Dust Gray Marbled (200 of 500)

Picture Disc -band exclusive- (666)

US:

Dust Gray Marbled (300 of 500)

Tracklisting:

"Intro

"The Dark Forest (Cast Me Your Spell)"

"Spellcraft And Heathendom"

"Dragon's Lair (Cosmic Flames And Four Barbaric Seasons)"

"Lasy Pomorza"

"Rising Proudly Towards The Sky"

"Thou Shalt Forever Win"

"Grom"

Bonus material:

"Freezing Moon" (Mayhem Cover 1995/1996)

"Total Desaster" (Destruction Cover 1995/1996)

"Ostatni tabor" (Kat Cover 1996)

"Rising Proudly Towards The Sky" (Rehearsal 1995)

"Dragon's Lair" (Cosmic Flames And Four Barbaric Seasons) (Rehearsal 1995)

"The Dark Forest" (Cast Me Your Spell) (Live in Maastricht, Pagan Triumph Tour 1996)

"Spellcraft And Heathendom" (Live in Maastricht, Pagan Triumph Tour 1996)

"Lasy Pomorza" (Live in Krakòw, XXX Years Ov Blasphemy 2021)

Lineup on reissue:

Nergal: Vocals / Guitars

Baal: Drums

Les: Bass

Current lineup:

Nergal: Vocals / Guitars

Orion: Bass / Vocals

Inferno: Drums / Percussion