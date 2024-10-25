BEHEMOTH Debut "At The Left Hand Ov God" Live Video; XXX Years Ov Blasphemy Out Now

Polish extreme metal giants, Behemoth, have released their monumental anniversary concert, XXX Years Ov Blasphemy, from 2021, , as 3CD + BluRay, 3LP and Digital Album.

The career-spanning show, held at and filmed on three different locations, has a total running time of 90 minutes, divided into three different acts. This very special set features fan favourites as well as a few selected deep cuts that Behemoth had rarely played live before.

As a new preview you can now watch the live video for the song "At The Left Hand Ov God". Check it out below:

XXX Years Ov Blasphemy is available on the following formats:

- 3CD+Bluray Mediabook

- 3LP (Gold / Silver / Clear)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

Act 1:

"Chant Of The Eastern Lands"

"Lasy Pomorza"

"Summoning (Of The Ancient Ones)"

"Blackvisions Of The Almighty"

"Cursed Angel Of Doom"

"Pure Evil and Hate"

Act 2:

"The Thousand Plagues I Witness"

"Decade Ov Therion"

"Christians To The Lions"

"44 (The Youth Manifesto)"

"Heru Ra Ha: Let There Be Might"

"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"

Act 3:

"Demigod

"At The Left Hand Ov God"

"Alas, Lord Is Upon Me"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Rom 5:8"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

"The Thousand Plagues I Witness" video:

"Cursed Angel Of Doom" video:

Behemoth recently released a video trailer for "The Unholy Trinity" European tour, scheduled for April 2025. Find the clip below.

Says Behemoth: "Legions of Europe! It’s that time again… We are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing together the blasphemous forces of Behemoth, Satyricon and Rotting Christ for ‘The Unholy Trinity’ European tour." 🔥

Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

6 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

8 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Olympia - Paris, France

12 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, England

13 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

15 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

16 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

18 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Inferno Metal Festival - Oslo, Norway*

22 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Palladium - Riga, Latvia

25 - Orbita Hall - Wrocław, Poland

26 - Ragnaroek Festival - Lichtenfels, Germany*

27 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

* Behemoth only