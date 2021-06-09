BEHEMOTH Debut "Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha" Music Video

Polish heretics, Behemoth, have today unveiled a sumptuous and visceral new video for "Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha", a track taken from last summer's 4-track A Forest EP.

The video, produced by longtime Behemoth collaborators Grupa 13, brings to life some of the spectacular artwork by renowned Polish artist and photographer Sylwia Makris, featured on the band's much lauded 2018 album, I Loved You At Your Darkest. Check out the clip below, and purchase and stream A Forest here.

Behemoth frontman Nergal informs us: "'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha' is the final piece of the puzzle to complete the 'ILYAYD' cycle. An amazing album campaign for Behemoth, and this is its grand send off! Once again, we collaborated with Grupa 13 and created a very cinematic script and vision. There are numerous references linking this new video and our previous videos for 'God=Dog' and other 'ILYAYD' videos. It's all high-end, unseen footage and has a cool and intriguing story running through it. And Legions, we have a busy end to the year and we HOPE to see many of you in the Fall on The European Siege with Arch Enemy, Carcass and Unto Others. Regardless, prepare yourselves for some monumental announcements to come over the next 12 months!"

See below for The European Siege tour dates; tickets are on sale here.

September

28 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

October

1 - Manchester, England - O2 Academy

2 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy

3 - London, England - O2 Brixton Academy