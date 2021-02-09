BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Facing Another Charge Of Blasphemy In Poland - "I’m Sure I Will Win This And EVERY Other Case... Just Wait And See"

Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski appears to be in hot water, again. According to Super Express, the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, Poland has brought an indictment against him. Nergal is accused of "publicly insulting the object of Christian religious worship in the form of the person of the Mother of God."

This stems from an image he posted in 2019, from a photo shoot for his Me And That Man project, which depicts Nergal stepping on an image of the Virgin Mary.

According to the report (translated), Prosecutor Aleksandra Skrzyniarz informed PAP that the indictment was directed against the musician: Adam D. is accused of having on September 25, 2019, acting via the Internet, publicly insulted the object of Christian religious worship in the form of the person of the Mother of God, in in such a way that on the social networking site Facebook, on the official profile, he placed a photo presenting a damaged image of the Mother of God with the face of the indicated figure of a shoe placed in the place of the indicated figure.

The Warsaw prosecutor added that in the course of the investigation the victims were questioned and an expert in the field of religious studies was appointed: The opinion clearly concludes that treading with a shoe on the image of the Mother of God is an offence to religious feelings. Nergal did not plead guilty to the alleged offence and also refused to provide statements.

Yesterday (February 8), Nergal took to Facebook to comment on the charge against him, stating: "Another lawsuit in the process. Reason? In every case the same: offense of RELIGIOUS FEELINGS! Can u imagine this nonsense in XXl century? Poland is mentally soooo fuckin’ behind the civilized Europe that we r literally THE last bastion of so called “blasphemy casus”. Even extremely Catholic Ireland removed this paragraph from constitution lately. It WILL happen in Poland at some point .... and yea, I’m willing to be that stepping stone. FUCK religious fundamentalism in every fuckin hole. And frankly, I’m sure I will win this and EVERY other case. Just wait and see."



