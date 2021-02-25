BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Fighting "A Growing Tide Of Censorship And Harassment"

Earlier in February, Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski was convicted by a court in Warsaw, Poland for offending religious feelings. It ordered him to pay a fine of 15,000 złoty (approximately $4,000) and court costs of almost 3,500 zloty (approx. $942).

The charges stemmed from an image Adam "Nergal" Darski posted on social media showing a foot stamping on a picture of the Virgin Mary. Darski (who waived his legal right to anonymity) has contested the judgement, which means that the case will proceed to a full trial. Should he be found guilty, the crime of offending religious feelings carries a potential prison sentence of up to two years in Poland.

In a new interview with Ronan McGreevy of The Irish Times, Nergal says it is more than the principle at stake. If he does not appeal his fine, he will have a criminal record and so be unable to tour in many countries, including the United States and Australia. He describes his native country as the “last bastion of fundamentalist Catholic dogma in Europe.”

“I don’t think the public know the details of the level of harassment I have been through. It is getting monstrous, and it is a growing tide of censorship and harassment,” says Nergal. “Every few weeks I have to check myself in at the police and go for different hearings and spend a fortune on lawyers with all the costs around court cases.”

“I am being the perfect target. The Polish authorities just pick on me. It is not a secret that a prosecution officer has me as his favourite scapegoat. He follows my Instagram account. Can you imagine that? It’s insane and absolutely unprecedented."

Nergal criticised Catholics who object to behaviour, saying, “I don’t know how people can be offended. If you are religious and you get offended, maybe you are not religious enough. Maybe your faith ethics are too soft and your ethical spine is too soft. Maybe you should strengthen your faith if what I post on Instagram offends you. If your faith is weak, maybe you should drop it. Leave artists alone.”

Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has launched the Ordo Blasfemia campaign.

Says Nergal: "My name is Nergal and I am an artist from Poland. For over a decade I have been confronted with numerous attempts to permanently destroy my career on the basis that I have harmed 'religious feelings'. It sounds absurd and I can assure you, it is.

Many Polish artists, including myself, have been dragged into court rooms, at our own significant costs, to defend ourselves against nonsensical blasphemy laws made by archaic Politicans. Their intent is to censor anyone who does not conform to the archaic religious laws of our country. The time has come for Polish artists to fight back - join us in the Ordo Blasfemia.

Your donation will help fund a sustainable legal challenge to squash the existing and incoming bogus prosecutions. Help us reach the target so we can distribute to other artists facing their own legal challenges."

Donate and find out more here.