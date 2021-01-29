BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Slams Polish Government For Near-Total Abortion Ban - "Poland Has Been On A Downward Spiral To Social Oblivion For Years Now"

In October 2020, Poland's government moved to pass a law banning abortion except in cases of incest, rape, and health risks to the mother. This has been viewed as a highly controversial move by the predominantly Catholic nation throughout Europe from the moment it was introduced. Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski voiced his anger over the decision via Instagram, stating "because of this political discourse, Poland has been on downward spiral to social oblivion for years now."

His post can be viewed below.