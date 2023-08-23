BEHEMOTH Launch Video Trailer For "The Satanic States Ov America" Tour
August 23, 2023, an hour ago
Polish extreme metal overlords, Behemoth, begin their crusade across North America on September 28. The band have released a video trailer for the trek, which can be viewed below.
Tickets and VIP packages are available here. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
August
28 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM
31 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK
September
1 - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX
2 - Boeing Center at Tech Port - San Antonio, TX
3 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
6 - Roxy theatre Atlanta - Atlanta, GA
8 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
9 - Ovation Hall - Atlantic City, NJ
10 - Reverb - Reading, PA
11 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
13 - TempleLive Cleveland Masonic - Cleveland, OH
14 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI
15 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA
16 - MegaCorp Pavilion - Newport, KY
17 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
19 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO
22 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
23 - Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
24 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA
26 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV
27 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA
28 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA
October
1 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ