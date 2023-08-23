BEHEMOTH Launch Video Trailer For "The Satanic States Ov America" Tour

Polish extreme metal overlords, Behemoth, begin their crusade across North America on September 28. The band have released a video trailer for the trek, which can be viewed below.

Tickets and VIP packages are available here. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

August

28 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

31 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

September

1 - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

2 - Boeing Center at Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

3 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

6 - Roxy theatre Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

8 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

9 - Ovation Hall - Atlantic City, NJ

10 - Reverb - Reading, PA

11 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

13 - TempleLive Cleveland Masonic - Cleveland, OH

14 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

15 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

16 - MegaCorp Pavilion - Newport, KY

17 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

19 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

22 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

23 - Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

24 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

26 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

27 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

28 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

October

1 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ