BEHEMOTH Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

On August 15, Behemoth performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Post-God Nirvana"

"Once Upon A Pale Horse"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Conquer All"

"Ov Fire And The Void"

"Cursed Angel of Doom"

"Christians to the Lions"

"Demigod"

"The Deathless Sun"

"Blow Your Trumpet Gabriel"

"Bartzabel"

"No Sympathy For Fools"

"Chant for Eschaton 2000"

"O Father O Satan O Sun"

Behemoth recently released a video trailer for "The Unholy Trinity" European tour, scheduled for April 2025. Find the clip below.

Says Behemoth: "Legions of Europe! It’s that time again… We are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing together the blasphemous forces of Behemoth, Satyricon and Rotting Christ for ‘The Unholy Trinity’ European tour." 🔥

Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

6 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

8 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Olympia - Paris, France

12 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, England

13 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

15 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

16 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

18 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Inferno Metal Festival - Oslo, Norway*

22 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Palladium - Riga, Latvia

25 - Orbita Hall - Wrocław, Poland

26 - Ragnaroek Festival - Lichtenfels, Germany*

27 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

* Behemoth only