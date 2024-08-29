BEHEMOTH - Polish Court Dismisses NERGAL's “Republic Of The Unfaithful” Artwork Case

In late 2017, Behemoth frontman, Adam "Nergal" Darski, was questioned by Polish authorities in the case of “The Republic Of The Unfaithful”, with the band’s t-shirt design accused of being disrespectful of Poland’s national coat of arms. He, along with two other men (Behemoth webmaster Maciej G. Cała and graphic artist Rafał W.) were eventually charged officially.

Nergal has now shared the following news via social media: "Legions! Huge win! 🇵🇱 After 8 years, Polish court dismissed “Republic of the Unfaithful” case. Censored design is back - symbol of artistic freedom! Coming soon to Behemoth Webstore. Stay tuned!"

A short history of the situation can be found in Nergal's post, below:

Earlier this month, Behemoth released a video trailer for "The Unholy Trinity" European tour, scheduled for April 2025. Find the clip below.

Says Behemoth: "Legions of Europe! It’s that time again… We are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing together the blasphemous forces of Behemoth, Satyricon and Rotting Christ for ‘The Unholy Trinity’ European tour." 🔥

Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

6 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

8 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Olympia - Paris, France

12 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, England

13 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

15 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

16 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

18 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Inferno Metal Festival - Oslo, Norway*

22 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Palladium - Riga, Latvia

25 - Orbita Hall - Wrocław, Poland

26 - Ragnaroek Festival - Lichtenfels, Germany*

27 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

* Behemoth only