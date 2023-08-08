BEHEMOTH's Donation To UNICEF Rejected; Fundraising Money Now Going To Children's Hospital

Behemoth recently sold black teddy bears in an effort to raise money for the Polish arm of UNICEF, reports Chaoszine.

However, the band’s donation was not accepted by UNICEF because of “the nature of the messages accompanying the products you sell”. In other words: the Polish branch of UNICEF has a problem with Behemoth‘s imagery.

The band now reveal that they have donated the 10,000 złoty (about $2,485.80 USD) to Szpital Dziecięcy Polanki, a children’s hospital.

Behemoth's twelfth studio album, Opvs Contra Natvram, was released on September 16, 2022 via Nuclear Blast. Get it here.

