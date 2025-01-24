BEHEMOTH To Release New Single Next Week

Polish black metal masters Behemoth will release new single “The Shit Ov God” on January 29 via Nuclear Blast.

Check out a teaser for the new track:

Behemoth recently confirmed their commitment to Mystic Production; the Polish label handles their releases alongside Nuclear Blast. Mystic Production was founded in 1995.

Behemoth says in a statment, “We’re proud to announce Behemoth’s re-signing with the mighty Mystic Production in Poland! Michał Wardzała and myself have been partners and friends for many years and I’m grateful we are able to continue our work together! Stay tuned for what is coming in the VERY near future!”