Belarus’ KLIODNA Streaming “Forgotten Heroes” Lyric Video

Belarus’ Kliodna has released their new single and video for “Forgotten Heroes”, taken from their album Way Of Heroes, out now. Purchase the album here.

New Kliodna album includes nine powerful songs recorded with the participation of monsters of genre Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra) and Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, Gamma Ray) with live chamber choir.

Album design and artwork by Giannis Nakos.

Kliodna is a symphonic/power metal band formed in 2013 in Minsk (Belarus).

The musicians teamed up to create melodic metal, combining traditional heavy/power metal sounds with epic elements of symphonic metal. In addition, a defining characteristic of the band is a diverse, powerful, defiant and sometimes strict and soulful female vocal.