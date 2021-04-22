Belgium's OFF THE CROSS Release Live Performamce Video Of "This Too Shall Pass" Featuring ELUVEITIE Vocalist FABIENNE ERNI, EPICA Keyboardist COEN JANSSEN

Belgium's Off The Cross are gearing up to release their second album, Enjoy It While It Lasts. They have released a live performance of their song "This Too Shall Pass" featuring guest vocalist Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie / Illumishade) and guest keyboardist Coen Janssen (Epica). Check out the official live video below.

Jens De Vos (Off The Cross): "To make this song we had to go completely out of our comfort zone and it was a whole new experience to write and record. The lyrics deal with pushing through in times when giving up might seem like the only way out. Especially in these troubling times. We have struggled and we know a lot of you did too. But it’s important to remember that this too shall pass."

Fabienne Erni: "I am very excited to be part of this song and had the most amazing time recording it. In the middle of our Eluveitie tour, Jens picked me up from the tour bus to go to Sandlane Recording Facilities to record the song with Joost van den Broek. Daan's low growls combined with my voice creates a wonderful contrast and along with the dynamic arrangement it allowed me to really explore different colors in my vocal range."

Enjoy It While It Lasts will be released on April 29th

Tracklist:

"Masks"

"Mute.Deaf.Blind"

"Exist"

"The Dance"

"This Too Shall Pass"

"A Broken Narrative"

"Strife"

"Dharma"

"Cease And Desist"

"Blackbox"

"A Life Lived To Die"



"The Dance"

Off The Cross is:

Daan Swinnen - vocals

Jens De Vos - guitar

Kurt Hermans - bass

Pieter De Ridder - drums