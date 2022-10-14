BELTFED WEAPON Release "Darkened Demise" Single Feat. STEVE TUCKER, JASON VIEBROOKS, And More; Lyric Video

Speed thrash death metallers Beltfed Weapon, featuring Frank Hetzel and his revolving band of legends, have released the new single and lyric video, "Darkened Demise", from their upcoming Darkened Demise EP. The track features Frank Hetzel (Guitar), Steve Tucker (Vocals), Jason Viebrooks (Bass), Kragen Lum (Guitar Solo), and Bryan Newbury (Drums).

"One day the words darkened demise just came into my head. I didn't know what the meaning was, but I thought it sounded cool, so I looked it up and demise has a few meanings, one which is a person's death. With darkened at the beginning I thought the concept of death to a powerful corrupt leader would fit, and that mixed well with the war concept which has been the root of Beltfed Weapon. I have enjoyed watching a lot of war documentaries, so this song is back to the root, and what Steve Tucker did with the vocals on this song, he absolutely crushes! I am very honored to have the opportunity to work with him, as well as everyone else on the Darkened Demise EP." - Frank Hetzel

"Being involved with Beltfed Weapon has been a killer time with killer friends. The songs are heavy and still maintain a hook as well. I'm super proud of what we've done and I for one am looking forward to bringing the stuff to the live stage in the future" - Jason Viebrooks

"My good friend, Jason Viebrooks, mentioned this project he was involved in, Beltfed Weapon and asked me if I would be interested in doing vocals on a couple songs. After hearing the material and talking to Frank, I thought it sounded really good and I liked the idea of doing some vocals on this thrash project. Not only does the music sound great, it was a lot of fun doing something a bit different." - Steve Tucker

Beltfed Weapon's EP Darkened Demise, mixed by Juan Urtega, also features Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel), Jason Viebrooks (Exhorder/Grip Inc), JD DeServio (Black Label Society), Tim Aymar (Control Denied), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Kragen Lum (Heathen), Bryan Newbury (Into Eternity) and Dagna Silesia (Ghost Ship Octavius).

A lyric video for the previous single, "Head First Into Hell", can be viewed below:

(Photo - Ylana Glickman)