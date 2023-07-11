BELTFED WEAPON Release “Killing Machine” Lyric Video Feat. MORBID ANGEL’s STEVE TUCKER And JEFF LOOMIS

Speed thrash death metallers Beltfed Weapon, featuring Frank Hetzel and his revolving band of legends, have released the new single and video, “Killing Machine”, from their recently released Darkened Demise EP. The track features Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel), Jeff Loomis (Nevermore/Arch Enemy), Kragen Lum (Exodus/Heathen), Jason Viebrooks (Exhorder, Grip Inc.) and Bryan Newbury (Into Eternity).

Frank Hetzel explains, "'Killing Machine' is about a soldier who is bred to kill and die with honor serving his country, 100% committed to his duty. Following his commanders orders with no question, he eats, sleeps and breathes to kill the enemy at any cost. His bullets and his gun are his life blood.

“The intro riff is something I've had laying around for 15 years and I finally found a place for it. I wanted to have a song that was brutally fast, with the thrash vibe, mixed with something slower - such as the chorus. The intro to the solo is also a riff that I've had floating around for 15 years. After structuring the music, I felt Steve Tucker would really like this one, and he definitely did, and took the time to work out the vocals. I couldn't be happier with how this song turned out. I have had this concept in my head for many years and this song was perfect for inclusion in the Darkened Demise EP."

Darkened Demise, mixed by Juan Urtega, features Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel), Jason Viebrooks (Exhorder/Grip Inc), JD DeServio (Black Label Society), Tim Aymar (Control Denied), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Kragen Lum (Heathen). Bryan Newbury (Into Eternity) and Dagna Silesia (Ghost Ship Octavius).

Combining four or more styles of metal into a single batch of songs is no small accomplishment. And Darkened Demise is packed with abrupt tempo shifts, staggered rhythms, extended middle-eights, and other musical hairpin turns that keep the music exciting and unpredictable.

Order Darkened Demise merch at beltfedweapon.net.

"Eternal Fire" video:

"Head First Into Hell":

(Photo - Ylana Glickman)