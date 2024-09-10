BELTFED WEAPON Releases “Tortured Within” Single Feat. STU BLOCK, MIKE LEPOND

September 10, 2024, 15 minutes ago

Following up Beltfed Weapon's 2023 all-star EP release, Darkened Demise, Frank Hetzel is back with new single "Tortured Within" - with previous collaborators Kragen Lum and Bryan Newbury, plus, this time, bringing metal luminaries Stu Block and Mike LePond into the mix.

Cover art by Sidjimbe Art:

Frank Hetzel explains "'Tortured Within' is about a person battling a war within themselves, such as addiction, and the struggle to get out of the cycle and back on track to a positive direction. Working with Stu and Mike was an awesome experience. Both are consummate professionals, and of course Kragen and Bryan deliver, as usual, on all levels as well. I could not be happier with how this song turned out.

Mike LePond says "Frank has some seriously vicious riffs with an almost machine-like right hand. His music is very different from Symphony X, so it was a challenge from the start. The more I listened and practiced, the more I appreciated his metal artistry."

Stu Block adds, “It was fun working with Frank on this tune. Frank is a very talented musician and awesome guy!”

Song lineup:
Frank Hetzel - guitar
Stu Block - vocals (Into Eternity, ex-Iced Earth)
Mike Lepond - bass (Symphony X)
Kragen Lum - lead guitar (Heathen, Exodus)
Bryan Newbury - drums (Into Eternity)

(Photo - Ylana Glickman)


