BENEDICTION Reveal New Album Details

British death metal legends, Benediction, have revealed the cover art for their upcoming ninth album, entitled Ravage Of Empires, due for release on April 4 via Nuclear Blast Records. The album was produced by Scott Atkins at England's Grindstone Studio, and the cover art was created by Wolven Claws Artist.

Benediction will hit the road with Master and Jungle Rot for the Tales Of The Triple Death tour 2025. This is a true old school death metal tour you do not want to miss! It's definitely going to be one for the books. Dates below, and tickets available here.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Kultur Palast

5 - Bad Oeyhausen, Netherlands - Druckerei

6 - Sittard, Netherlands - Volt

7 - Luxemburg, Luxemburg - Rockhall

9 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

10 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Eventhall

11 - Geiselwind, Germany - Metal Franconia

12 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

13 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

15 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

16 - Essen, Germany - Turock

17 - Aarau, Germany - Kiff