BENEDICTION's DAVE INGRAM Contributes To Metal Band Aid 2020 Video - "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

"Okay folks, stop what you are doing and take a look at this," says Benediction vocalist David Ingram. "I got asked to participate (along with my dogs, Bella and Clara) on the Metal Band Aid 2020 track 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' put together by my mate Sam and the Raised By Owls lads. It's for the charity Crisis, and they've already raised a heap for it. Watch the hilarious video then go and support it via their Bandcamp page."

45 bands involved... featuring over 50 people singing... Raised By Owls proudly presents Metal Band Aid 2020. 100% of the proceeds from the song will be donated to Crisis, a UK based charity working to help fight homelessness.

"We wanted to do something that raised money and awareness for an important cause in such a turbulent year for so many people," says Raised By Owls. "This project was a way to bring loads of people together in a year where we could not physically all be together to raise money for those in need... Huge thanks to all the bands who got involved!"

Scotty + Laurie - Street Soldier

Dave - Benediction

Karl - Memoriam

Carlos - Serrabulho

Rob - Beyond Your Design

Dan - Raging Speedhorn

Stony - Party Cannon

Dr. Hell - Evil Scarecrow

Gary - Ten Foot Wizard

Kam - Massacre

Matt - Slugdge

Dez - Foetal Juice

A/V - Abduction

Nicky - Nekrogoblikon

Duncan - Vulvodynia

Millie - Basement Torture Killings

Ross - Countless Skies

Russ - Footprints In The Custard

Jut -Divine Chaos

Katie - I Saw The World Burn

Darryl -This Is Turin

Kieran - Ashen Crown

Harry - Embodiment

Luke - Mortishead

Michelle - Impavidus

Stuart - BrianBlessed

Tony - Bloodthread

Abi - Underdark

Liam + Chris - Hellfekted

Ash Pemphigoid

Michael - Mad Spanner

Ryan - Sodomized Cadaver

Steve - Democratus

Paula - Helgrind

Jonny - Incursion

Matt - Anakim

Andy - The Crawling

Matteus - Total Consumption

Thomas - Devastator

Geoff - Oncology

Tetanus Jabb, Bloody Sunday, Colin Thunderskull, Vigorous Footjob - Bleating Apocalypse

Arthur - Boycott The Baptist

Daniel - Reaper

Rob - Chestburster

Original song by Band Aid (Bod Geldof and Midge Ure)

Music performed by Raised By Owls

Merry Christmas!