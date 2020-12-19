BENEDICTION's DAVE INGRAM Contributes To Metal Band Aid 2020 Video - "Do They Know It's Christmas?"
December 19, 2020, an hour ago
"Okay folks, stop what you are doing and take a look at this," says Benediction vocalist David Ingram. "I got asked to participate (along with my dogs, Bella and Clara) on the Metal Band Aid 2020 track 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' put together by my mate Sam and the Raised By Owls lads. It's for the charity Crisis, and they've already raised a heap for it. Watch the hilarious video then go and support it via their Bandcamp page."
45 bands involved... featuring over 50 people singing... Raised By Owls proudly presents Metal Band Aid 2020. 100% of the proceeds from the song will be donated to Crisis, a UK based charity working to help fight homelessness.
"We wanted to do something that raised money and awareness for an important cause in such a turbulent year for so many people," says Raised By Owls. "This project was a way to bring loads of people together in a year where we could not physically all be together to raise money for those in need... Huge thanks to all the bands who got involved!"
Scotty + Laurie - Street Soldier
Dave - Benediction
Karl - Memoriam
Carlos - Serrabulho
Rob - Beyond Your Design
Dan - Raging Speedhorn
Stony - Party Cannon
Dr. Hell - Evil Scarecrow
Gary - Ten Foot Wizard
Kam - Massacre
Matt - Slugdge
Dez - Foetal Juice
A/V - Abduction
Nicky - Nekrogoblikon
Duncan - Vulvodynia
Millie - Basement Torture Killings
Ross - Countless Skies
Russ - Footprints In The Custard
Jut -Divine Chaos
Katie - I Saw The World Burn
Darryl -This Is Turin
Kieran - Ashen Crown
Harry - Embodiment
Luke - Mortishead
Michelle - Impavidus
Stuart - BrianBlessed
Tony - Bloodthread
Abi - Underdark
Liam + Chris - Hellfekted
Ash Pemphigoid
Michael - Mad Spanner
Ryan - Sodomized Cadaver
Steve - Democratus
Paula - Helgrind
Jonny - Incursion
Matt - Anakim
Andy - The Crawling
Matteus - Total Consumption
Thomas - Devastator
Geoff - Oncology
Tetanus Jabb, Bloody Sunday, Colin Thunderskull, Vigorous Footjob - Bleating Apocalypse
Arthur - Boycott The Baptist
Daniel - Reaper
Rob - Chestburster
Original song by Band Aid (Bod Geldof and Midge Ure)
Music performed by Raised By Owls
Merry Christmas!