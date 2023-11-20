BERNIE MARSDEN - Watch "Bad Reputation" Video From Late WHITESNAKE Legend's Upcoming Working Man Album

There has been a huge outpouring of loving tributes to Bernie Marsden since he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 24, 2023 at the age of 72.

Rock icon, songwriter, guitar hero, author, even some time actor, so many areas of expertise... but beyond these qualities, the common theme throughout the multitude of testimonials was Bernie’s huge heart and friendly demeanour. Always approachable, never in too much of a hurry to stop and talk to fans. His warmth and wit would regale the listener with fascinating tales and amusing anecdotes from six decades at the top of his game.

Although Bernie had always worked hard and kept busy, most recently releasing three solo albums since 2021 in Kings, Chess and Trios as part of his Inspirations series, only a few knew that he had just completed a brand new album.

Earlier in August, Bernie had approved the artwork, sequence and audio masters for Working Man. An album of Bernie Marsden original songs.

Fran Marsden, Bernie’s wife of over 40 years, shared with us his passion for Working Man:

"Bernie was really excited about his new album, Working Man, and proud of the tracks featured on it. After the last three albums of covers he was keen for his fans to hear some new, original songs. He loved working on them in the studio during lockdown and he couldn't wait to get the album out into the world."

Conquest Music were considering delaying the release until 2024 out of respect, but knowing Bernie's eagerness to get the album out there, they want to follow his wishes and release it as planned. The final recording sessions took place in June 2023.

Bernie was fully involved in the mixing, artwork and planning and for the album, and he really wanted the Working Man album to come out in late summer, but because of the longer lead time needed to manufacture vinyl, it was scheduled for release on November 24.

Alan Bambrough, speaking on behalf of Conquest Music, emphasized their profound connection with Bernie:

"Bernie Marsden was far more than an artist to Conquest Music. He has been a great friend and mentor for many years and was a huge part of our decision to form the label. His Kings album was our first release and we are proud to work with his company, Little House Music in releasing some of his finest ever work. We are heartbroken at Bernie’s passing and thought the right and respectful thing to do would be to postpone the release until next year. Fran Marsden convinced us that Bernie would want the Working Man album to come out as planned."

So as originally intended, Working Man will be released on Friday, November 24. The album contains 12 brand new Bernie Marsden penned tracks. Produced by Bernie Marsden and Mixed by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers, The Who).

The limited first pressing of the LP & CD will come with a bonus disc of 10 more new recordings.

Working Man will be available initially as a limited edition 2CD Digipak and 2LP set in Burgundy vinyl. These limited edition sets will also include a bonus disc of 10 more new recordings alongside the 12 track Working Man album. These bonus tracks include some astonishing reinterpretations of classic Whitesnake songs.

The album can be pre-ordered from the special Bernie Marsden shop, where there’s a chance to win one of five special lithographic prints hand signed by Bernie. Each order will also include an exclusive free Collectors’ Card.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song, "Bad Reputation", below.

Tracklisting:

Limited Edition Double CD

Disc 1:

"Being Famous"

"Midtown"

"Longtime"

"Invisible"

"Son I've Never Known"

"Steelhouse Mountain"

"Working Man"

"Valentine's Day"

"Savannah"

"Bad Reputation"

"You Know"

"The Pearl"

Disc 2 (Bonus Disc):

"Look At Me Now"

"Midnight Believer"

"Who's Fooling Who"

"Just Don't Have The Time"

"Foolish Day"

"Here I Go Again"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart of The City"

"Til The Day I Die"

"Time Is Right For Love"

"Come On In My Kitchen"

Limited Edition Double LP

Side One:

"Being Famous"

"Midtown"

"Longtime"

"Invisible"

"Son I've Never Known"

"Steelhouse Mountain"

Side Two:

"Working Man"

"Valentine's Day"

"Savannah"

"Bad Reputation"

"You Know"

"The Pearl"

Bonus LP

Side Three:

"Look At Me Now"

"Midnight Believer"

"Who's Fooling Who"

"Just Don't Have The Time"

"Foolish Day"

Side Four:

"Here I Go Again"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart of The City"

"Til The Day I Die"

"Time Is Right For Love"

"Come On In My Kitchen"

"Bad Reputation" video:

"Being Famous":