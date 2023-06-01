Best Canadian Rock Bands Of The Last 20 Years

Canada is a certified rock and roll nation. It produced some of the greatest rock bands in the face of the planet. Adapting the American and British-style of rock and roll, rock groups in Canada began in the 20th century. Being diverse, these bands created a huge impact on the rock genre we have today.

Top 3 Canadian Rock Acts

Canadian rock bands attained not only domestic success, but international fame as well. Many of the early rock bands inspired many musicians of the current generation. Their contribution to the music industry put Canada on the map. We listed the country's legendary rock superstars from the 2000-era up to the present.

Arcade Fire

Formed in 2003, this indie rock band’s music is a mix of punk rock, baroque pop, art, and dance. Prior to the release of their debut album, tragedy struck the members of the band. With the death of their family members, this greatly inspired their first album. Thu aptly titled Funeral. This, ironically, gave them their first taste of success in 2007.

Yet, the pinnacle of their career was when they grabbed a Grammy in 2011. This was for their award-winning third studio album, The Suburbs. The hit single Reflektor and incidentally their fourth album dominated the charts worldwide. What’s more, all their studio albums received the Grammy’s Best Alternative Music Album nomination as well.

As of 2023, the band has a total of 7 albums and is still active in the music industry. Arcade Fire proved that it still has staying power as it continues to sell out shows all over the world.

Nickelback

If you ask millennials about their favourite 2000s rock bands, Nickelback will surely top the list. Formed in Alberta, their music is within the realm of post-grunge and alternative metal rock with pop vibes. This made them extremely popular among all ages of music enthusiasts.

Releasing hit after hit, Billboard named it the best rock act in 2009. In the same year, its hit single, “How You Remind Me”, topped the Canadian Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100. It became the best-selling rock song of that year.

Overall, it had ten studio albums up to this day and sold 50 million copies globally. Many associations and award-giving bodies gave them countless recognition. This made them one of the most successful Canadian rock bands of all time.

Three Days Grace

Another award-winning band that has a similar style of rock is Three Days Grace. Having fifteen #1 singles on Billboard Rock Chart, their albums received platinum recognitions. Peaking in 2007, many recognized it as the best rock artist in both the United States and Canada. Still making music as of today, this award-winning band continues to go on tours internationally.

Runners-Up

Canadians Play to Rock

Want to see some rock bands perform live as you gamble? You can try your luck at some casinos that accept MuchBetter in Canada. Playing is always more fun while you enjoy listening to your favourite rock icons.