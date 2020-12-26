Best Of 2020 80's Glam Metalcast Episode Available Featuring JOE LYNN TURNER, BRUCE KULICK, TONY HARNELL, MIKE VESCERA, PUNKY MEADOWS And More

December 26, 2020, an hour ago

The latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast is year in review Best Of 2020 episode. Host Metal Mike revisits clips from each month of this year - featured are Johnny Dee (Britny Fox), Kevin Steele (Roxx Gang), Joe Lynn Turner, Tony Harnell (TNT), Mike Vescera (Loudness), Steve Blaze (Lillian Axe), Punky Meadows (Angel), Bruce Kulick (KISS), and more. The episode also includes behind-the-scenes moments from the podcast. 



