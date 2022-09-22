Best Rock Music You Might Have Missed: Albums We Loved

While the mainstream media would have you believe that rock is a dying genre, there are still plenty of fantastic rock bands out there making incredible music. The only problem is that, due to how the music industry works, a lot of this great music goes unnoticed by the general public, just like many cryptocurrencies like Cardano. So, if you consider yourself a rock music fan or are simply looking for some good tunes to add to your collection, here are five albums you might have missed that are definitely worth your time and attention. Here are five great rock albums that you might have missed.



1) “MASSEDUCTION” by St. Vincent

St. Vincent’s fifth album is a dark, personal record about addiction and love. It’s also one of the most sonically diverse records she’s ever made, with elements of synth-pop, glam rock, and even industrial music.



2) “Prequelle” by Ghost



The Swedish metal band Ghost returned this year with their fourth album, “Prequelle.” The album is a concept about the Black Death set in medieval Europe and features some of the band’s catchiest songs.



3) “Villains” by Queens of the Stone Age



Queens of the Stone Age returned with their seventh album, “Villains.” The album sees the band experimenting with new sounds, like disco and synth-pop, while staying true to their complex rock roots.



4) “Anthems for Doomed Youth” by The Libertines



The Libertines made their long-awaited return this year with their third album, “Anthems for Doomed Youth.” The album is full of the same raw energy and catchy hooks that made the band so famous in the first place.



5) “Sleep Well Beast” by The National



The National released their seventh album this year, “Sleep Well Beast.” The album is a dark and atmospheric record of marriage and relationships. It also features some of the band’s most experimental music to date.

Best Rock Bands You Might Have Missed In The Last Decade

There are plenty of great rock bands out there that you might have missed in the last decade. Here are just a few of the best:

1. The Black Keys: This blues-rock duo from Ohio has released some great albums in the last decade, including 2010's Brothers and 2014's Turn Blue. You'll definitely enjoy their music if you're a classic rock fan.



2. The White Stripes: This Detroit-based duo was one of the most famous rock bands of the early 2000s. They released four studio albums between 2001 and 2007, including their breakthrough album White Blood Cells.



3. The Strokes: This New York City-based band was one of the most popular indie rock bands of the early 2000s. They released three studio albums between 2001 and 2006, including their debut album, Is This It.



4. Arctic Monkeys: This English indie rock band released their debut album in 2006 and quickly became one of the biggest bands in the world. They've released five studio albums since then, including 2013's AM, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

Tributes to underrated bands or musicians

There are so many talented musicians out there who don't get the recognition they deserve. Here are some tributes to some of the most underrated bands and musicians:



1. The 1975

2. Hozier

3. The Paper Kites

4. Lord Huron

5. The National

Are there any good new(ish) rock bands that I should be checking out?

There are plenty of great new rock bands out there that are definitely worth checking out! Some of our personal favorites include:



● The Struts

● Greta Van Fleet

● The Raconteurs

If you're looking for something a little different, we recommend giving Bad Wolves and The Fever 333 a listen.

So if you're looking for some good music that you might have missed, give these albums a listen!