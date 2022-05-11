BEV BEVAN - Former BLACK SABBATH / ELO Drummer Teams With ANDY EDWARDS For Free Masterclass In Kidderminster, England

This Sunday (May 15) in Kidderminster, England, Andy Edwards (Robert Plant, IQ, Frost) will be joining the legendary drummer Bev Bevan (ELO, The Move, Black Sabbath) for an afternoon of drum talk stories from Bev's illustrious career.

Andy will also be presenting some educational material that will be invaluable to beginner and experienced drummers alike. If you are a drummer or a fan of the many bands Bev Bevan has played with, this event is not to be missed. Jim Macauley, drummer with The Stranglers, will also be making a special guest appearance.

This event is educational, and completely free. Book your spot here, and visit the Facebook event page here.

This event is presented in association with Load Street Studios and 45 Live.