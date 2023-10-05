Bewitched By A Girl From A Clothing Store, THE KNACK's Doug Fieger Wrote This 1979 Classic That One-Upped THE BEATLES; Professor Of Rock Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

Coming up, the saga of how a teenage girl at a clothing store completely bewitched a journeyman lead singer - who wrote a song just minutes after meeting her that would become the fastest-selling debut single since The Beatles. The story of 'My Sharona' by The Knack. This song eventually outdid them with 10 million copies sold. Times were good for The Knack... they had the #1 song of 1979 and this girl, Sharona, broke up with her boyfriend to be with Knack singer Doug Feiger, but then just as quickly as their fortunes rose they fell. By 1982 the band vanished from the charts forever and Sharona broke up with the singer. Find out what happened to the band and the girl from a song that is really the Halley’s Comet of rock, next on Professor Of Rock.”



