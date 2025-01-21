BEWITCHER Announces March U.S. Tour

All the best tunes belong to the Devil, and Portland’s bastard sons Bewitcher have returned to take back rock n’ roll in Baphomet’s name. The band is now joining forces with Deathchant to co-headline a U.S. tour in celebration of their latest offering, Spell Shock, along with support from Persekutor.

In conjunction with Bewitcher's appearance at Hell's Heroes Festival on March 30, the speed metal demons will wreak havoc across the country from March 14 in San Francisco, CA until the final stop back in their hometown of Portland on April 5.

Bassist A. Magus comments, “Few bands are as aligned with us in their love of all things Motörhead and Sabbath than Deathchant. When the opportunity came to join forces for a spring run to Hells Heroes and back, we couldn’t say no. To make this tour even more killer, Romania’s snow obsessed riff-lords Persekutor will be tagging along. Expect nothing short of ice-cold beer soaked heavy tunes and hellish good times. PARTY ON!”

Joining Von Bewitcher, bassist A. Magus, and drummer A. Hunter in the studio this time was none other longtime Bewitcher fan Lars Frederiksen. Most of the world knows Frederiksen as a force in his own right, playing in the likes of Bay Area punk heroes Rancid, as well as his own Old Firm Casuals. While to some, it may have been an unlikely pairing with Frederiksen taking the producer’s seat, for everyone in the studio the connection was immediate.

As Frederiksen previously commented on Spell Shock: "It’s the best record I’ve ever produced for one of the best bands in the world."

Magus explains about their experience with Frederiksen: “[Lars’] knowledge of heavy metal, black metal and thrash – as well as punk, is vast and extreme. It was definitely a match made in hell.'

Spell Shock can be ordered here.

Dates:

March

14 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

15 – Sacramento, CA – Café Colonial

16 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

18 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

20 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes**

21 – Dallas, TX – TX Tea Room

22 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom

23 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

25 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

26 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

27 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

28 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

29 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium

31 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive

April

2 – Richland, WA – Ray’s Golden Lion*

3 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon*

5 – Portland, OR – Twilight Café & Bar*

May

17 – Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Fest**

*no Deathchant

**no Persekutor / no Deathchant