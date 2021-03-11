BEWITCHER Premiere "Valley Of The Ravens" Video

In keeping with the tradition of throwing curveballs and shattering expectations of who Bewitcher are, Portland's speed metal heathens offer up their most dynamic tale of revenge and death yet.

The band has premiered the video for "Valley Of The Ravens", a menacing funeral dirge inspired by '70s Hammer Horror run through a Tarantino / Lynch lens.

Vocalist and guitarist M. von Bewitcher says, "In the burning times, tried and convicted for her crimes of black magic, a witch is sent to her demise in the dreaded wastelands where the scavenger birds make their home. Awash in atmosphere and dark bluesy energy, 'Valley Of The Ravens' is a tale of death, rebirth and eternal vengeance."

The song appears on Bewitcher's upcoming third studio album Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, out April 16 via Century Media. Pre-order it here. Please note that the vinyl version will be available on May 14.

When one finds themselves at the proverbial crossroads — face-to-face with the Devil himself — who wouldn't choose the left hand path? Honestly, evil is too enticing, too strong, and hell has the best music anyway. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, heavy metal mongrels Bewitcher made their pact with Lucifer years ago, and they have been walking the dark path ever since. Rock 'n' roll is the devil's music, and through Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, Bewitcher invite you to join them at the crossroads, to drink from the chalice of rock 'n' roll, and then ritualistically sell your soul to the dark lord himself.

Recorded at The Captain's Quarters in Ventura, California by Armand John Anthony (Night Demon), and mixed by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Megadeth), Cursed Be Thy Kingdom is a powerhouse, heavy metal x rock 'n' roll record forged in the white hot fires of hell. The cover was done by Paolo Girardi (Power Trip).

Tracklisting:

"Ashe"

"Death Returns…"

"Satanic Magick Attack"

"Electric Phantoms"

"Mystifier (White Night City)"

"Cursed Be Thy Kingdom"

"Valley Of The Ravens"

"Metal Burner"

"The Widow's Blade"

"Sign Of The Wolf"

"Satanic Magick Attack":

"Mystifier (White Night City)":

(Photo - Tim Keenan Burgess)