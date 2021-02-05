BEWITCHER Release Music Video For "Mystifier (White Night City)"

When one finds themselves at the proverbial crossroads - face to face with the Devil himself - who wouldn’t choose the left hand path? Honestly, evil is too enticing, too strong, and Hell has the best music anyway. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, heavy metal mongrels Bewitcher made their pact with Lucifer years ago, and have been walking the dark path ever since.

The band have released the video for “Mystifier (White Night City)”, the second song taken from their upcoming third studio album, Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, that is set for a release on April 16. Pre-order the album in various formats here.

M. von Bewitcher (vox & guitars) comments: “Abundant with NWOBHM inspiration, colorful guitar work and lyrics steeped in historical legend, this track sees the band adding some melody to the mysticism. Dark forces rise when an imposing figure in black with a taste for wine and women comes to power. And when he falls, he brings the world around him down as well...”

Recorded at The Captain’s Quarters in Ventura, California by Armand John Anthony (Night Demon), and mixed by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Megadeth), Cursed Be Thy Kingdom is a powerhouse, heavy-metal-rock-’n'-roll record forged in the white hot fires of Hell.

Rock ’n' roll is the Devil’s music, and through Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, Bewitcher invites you to join them at the crossroads, drink from the chalice of rock ’n' roll, then ritualistically sell your soul to the dark lord himself. M. von Bewitcher puts it best, “The Devil is always ready to make the deal…”

Tracklisting:

"Ashe"

"Death Returns…"

"Satanic Magick Attack"

"Electric Phantoms"

"Mystifier (White Night City)"

"Cursed Be Thy Kingdom"

"Valley Of The Ravens"

"Metal Burner"

"The Widow's Blade"

"Sign Of The Wolf"

"Satanic Magick Attack" visualizer:

Lineup:

M. von Bewitcher - vox & guitars

A. Magus - bass guitar & backing vox

A. Hunter - drums & percussion

(Photo - Tim Keenan Burgess)