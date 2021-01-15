BEWITCHER Release New Song "Satanic Magick Attack"; Visualizer

When one finds themselves at the proverbial crossroads - face to face with the Devil himself - who wouldn’t choose the left hand path? Honestly, evil is too enticing, too strong, and Hell has the best music anyway. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, heavy metal mongrels Bewitcher made their pact with Lucifer years ago, and have been walking the dark path ever since.

The band has just shared the new song "Satanic Magick Attack" from their upcoming third studio album, Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, which arrives April 16 via Century Media.

Vocalist and guitarist M. von Bewitcher comments, "The devil's rock 'n' roll is alive and well, its flames kept burning bright by its devoted legions. The battle lines are drawn, the declarations have been made. When the shock troops of hell finally charge over the top, there will be no escaping the attack!"

Recorded at The Captain’s Quarters in Ventura, California by Armand John Anthony (Night Demon), and mixed by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Megadeth), Cursed Be Thy Kingdom is a powerhouse, heavy-metal-rock-’n'-roll record forged in the white hot fires of Hell.

Rock ’n' roll is the Devil’s music, and through Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, Bewitcher invites you to join them at the crossroads, drink from the chalice of rock ’n' roll, then ritualistically sell your soul to the dark lord himself. M. von Bewitcher puts it best, “The Devil is always ready to make the deal…”

Lineup:

M. von Bewitcher - vox & guitars

A. Magus - bass guitar & backing vox

A. Hunter - drums & percussion

(Photo - Tim Keenan Burgess)