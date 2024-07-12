BEWITCHER Releases “Out Against The Law” Music Video; Launches Spell Shock Preorder

All the best tunes belong to the Devil, and Portland’s bastard sons Bewitcher have returned to take back rock ‘n’ roll in Baphomet’s name. The speed demons are now unveiling the anthemic new single, "Out Against the Law," from their new upcoming album, Spell Shock, due September 27 on on Century Media Records.

The song can be found along with an epic music video, which features performance footage and behind-the-scenes clips from the haunted trio's 2024 performances in Knucklehead in Hollywood, CA, various locations across Mexico, and Milwaukee Metal Fest. In addition, the video also features a slew of guest appearances from members of Municipal Waste, Goatwhore, Incantation, Cloak, Visigoth + Night Demon.

Bewitcher drummer A. Hunter comments, “Our forthcoming album Spell Shock is now available for pre-order! To celebrate after you smash the pre-order button, pour yourself a double and channel your inner desperado with the new single 'Out Against the Law!' One of the first songs written for 'Spell Shock,' 'Out Against the Law' went from being a twangy country riff, to a full on Black Magick Metal ripper! The music video captures us on our recent U.S./Mexico tour and highlights life on the run with Bewitcher. Crank it up and pre-order 'Spell Shock' now!!”

Joining Von Bewitcher, bassist A. Magus, and drummer A. Hunter in the studio this time was none other longtime Bewitcher fan Lars Frederiksen. Most of the world knows Frederiksen as a force in his own right, playing in the likes of Bay Area punk heroes Rancid, as well as his own Old Firm Casuals. While to some, it may have been an unlikely pairing with Frederiksen taking the producer’s seat, for everyone in the studio the connection was immediate.

As Frederiksen previously commented on Spell Shock: "It’s the best record I’ve ever produced for one of the best bands in the world."

Preorder Spell Shock here.

Artwork by Solo Macello:

Tracklisting:

“Starfire Maelstrom”

“Lavish Desecration”

“Spell Shock”

“Out Against The Law”

“Dystopic Demonolatry”

“Seasons Of Foul Harvest”

“We Die In Dust”

“The Harem Conspiracy”

“Pagan Shadows”

“Ride Of The Iron Fox”

“Against The Law” video:

“Starfire Maelstrom” lyric video:

In addition, Bewitcher recently announced an extensive North American tour, in which they will be co-headlining with label-mates Skeletal Remains.

Tour dates:

September

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

24 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Dallas, TX - RBC

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

28 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

October

1 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel of Bones

2 - Philadelphia, PA - KFN

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

4 - Worcester, MA - Ralphs

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

9 - Ottawa, ON - The Dom

10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

11 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

12 - Baltimore, Md - Metro Gallery

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

16 - Denver, CO - HQ

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

20 - Portland, OR - Dante's

(Photo – Nate Souza)