BEWITCHER Unleash Music Video For Vicious New Single "Dystopic Demonolatry"

All the best tunes belong to the Devil, and Portland’s bastard sons, Bewitcher, have returned to take back rock ‘n’ roll in Baphomet’s name.

The speed demons’ latest offering from their upcoming full-length, Spell Shock, raises Bewitcher’s horns and pushes their extremes straight into the fiery red. Today the code is magenta when Bewitcher invite you to join their unholy circle for "Dystopic Demonolatry". Watch the video, which conjures up old-school metal nostalgia, below.

Bewitcher bassist A. Magus comments, "Any of you fuckers spent your Friday nights taping heavy metal videos to VHS off the 'Ball or Loud?!' Well, we sure as shit did! Join us as we dive into the late 80's and early 90's where metal music was relegated to late night cable TV. Like a lost cable-access performance, ‘Dystopic Demonolatry’ is raucous, raw, and ripping from beginning to end! We hope you dig it."

Spell Shock is due September 27 via Century Media Records. Pre-order here.

Joining Von Bewitcher, bassist A. Magus, and drummer A. Hunter in the studio this time was none other longtime Bewitcher fan Lars Frederiksen. Most of the world knows Frederiksen as a force in his own right, playing in the likes of Bay Area punk heroes Rancid, as well as his own Old Firm Casuals. While to some, it may have been an unlikely pairing with Frederiksen taking the producer’s seat, for everyone in the studio the connection was immediate.

As Frederiksen previously commented on Spell Shock: "It’s the best record I’ve ever produced for one of the best bands in the world."

Tracklisting:

“Starfire Maelstrom”

“Lavish Desecration”

“Spell Shock”

“Out Against The Law”

“Dystopic Demonolatry”

“Seasons Of Foul Harvest”

“We Die In Dust”

“The Harem Conspiracy”

“Pagan Shadows”

“Ride Of The Iron Fox”

“Against The Law” video:

“Starfire Maelstrom” lyric video:

Bewitcher recently announced an extensive North American tour, in which they will be co-headlining with label-mates Skeletal Remains.

Tour dates:

September

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

24 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Dallas, TX - RBC

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

28 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

October

1 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel of Bones

2 - Philadelphia, PA - KFN

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

4 - Worcester, MA - Ralphs

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

9 - Ottawa, ON - The Dom

10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

11 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

12 - Baltimore, Md - Metro Gallery

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

16 - Denver, CO - HQ

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

20 - Portland, OR - Dante's

Lineup:

Mateo von Bewitcher – vox + guitars

A. Hunter – drums + percussion

A. Magus – bass guitar + backing vox

(Photo - Nate Souza)