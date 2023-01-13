BEYOND THE BLACK Debut "Free Me" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Symphonic metal band, Beyond The Black, have released their fifth studio album, which is self-titled, via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band also deliver a music video for the track, "Free Me".

Jennifer Haben comments: "This album is the epitome of Beyond The Black and it's arrived finally where it belongs: with our fans! We couldn’t be happier, and today we’re celebrating this release with the powerful, reassuring message of our new single, 'Free Me': Never think you need to go out alone and solemnly carry the weight of the world. We’re in this together and we are many!“

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

"Reincarnation"

"Free Me"

"Winter Is Coming"

"Into The Light"

"Wide Awake"

"Dancing In The Dark"

"Raise Your Head"

"Not In Our Name"

"I Remember Dying"

"Dancing In The Dark" video:

"Winter Is Coming" video:

"Is There Anybody Out There?" video:

"Reincarnation" video:

(Photo - Heilemania)