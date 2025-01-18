BEYOND THE BLACK Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Released

German symphonic metallers Beyond The Black headlined Louder Stage during Wacken Open Air 2023. Check out pro-shot video of "Is There Anybody Out There", "Reincarnation" and "Free Me" below.

Beyond The Böack capped off 2024 with the new single, "Into The Light", taken from their self-titled album released in January 2023. Check out the official video below.

Tracklisting:

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

"Reincarnation"

"Free Me"

"Winter Is Coming"

"Into The Light"

"Wide Awake"

"Dancing In The Dark"

"Raise Your Head"

"Not In Our Name"

"I Remember Dying"

"Dancing In The Dark" video:

"Winter Is Coming" video:

"Is There Anybody Out There?" video:

"Reincarnation" video: