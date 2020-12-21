BEYOND THE BLACK Post Live Performance Video Of IRON MAIDEN Classic "The Trooper" From W:O:A Acoustic Clash - The Lockdown Session EP

Right in time for Christmas, Germany's symphonic / melodic shooting stars Beyond The Black have gifted their fans with a really special treat: their new EP, W:O:A Acoustic Clash - The Lockdown Session, available now via Napalm Records. They have posted th epreviously unreleased video footage from the session of the band performing the Iron Maiden classic "The Trooper". Check it out below.

The W:O:A Acoustic Clash began as a bet between Beyond The Black and Thomas Jensen (Wacken Open Air): In the course of 48 hours, the quartet had to arrange and record acoustic cover versions of four different all-time rock and metal favorites, chosen by the Wacken community. Each song is now being presented by the band via both the Wacken and Beyond The Black YouTube channels every Advent Sunday as a world premiere via Full Metal Gaming's Twitch live stream and on Beyond The Black's YouTube channel afterwards. The symphonic combo covered Sabaton's “To Hell And Back", Vobeat's “A Warriors Call” and Disturbed's "Down With The Sickness". Watch the performances below.

Tracklisting:

"To Hell And Back" (Sabaton)

"Down With The Sickness" (Disturbed)

"Warrior’s Call" (Volbeat)

"The Trooper" (Iron Maiden)