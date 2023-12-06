Beyond The Gates Announces All-Star Tribute To QUORTHON And The Music Of BATHORY Feat. Past And Present Members Of MAYHEM, EMPEROR, ENSLAVED, SATYRICON And More

Beyond The Gates Festival 2024 is pleased to reveal a very special and rare all-star tribute to Quorthon and the music of Bathory.

Under the banner of Blood Fire Death, the unique set will not only see former members of Bathory take the stage, but will also feature current and past members of Aura Noir, Darvaza, Emperor, Enslaved, Gorgoroth, Mayhem, Primordial, Satyricon, Watain, and Whoredom Rife.

Beyond The Gates comments, "2024 marks 20 years since the passing of Thomas ‘Quorthon’ Forsberg. Quorthon is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians and composers in the world of extreme metal. It’s safe to say that black metal as we know it today would never have been the same without the music of Bathory. The trademark riffing, the production and all over aesthetic is omnipresent in all the bands that has later made their mark on the genre.

"On the final day of Beyond the Gates 2024 a massive lineup featuring members and ex members from bands like Aura Noir, Bathory, Darvaza, Emperor, Enslaved, Gorgoroth, Mayhem, Primordial, Satyricon, Watain and Whoredom Rife will gather in Grieghallen to pay tribute to Quorthon’s legacy and the music of Bathory.

"The concert will be rounded off with a spectacular production, elevating the music and the imagery of the legendary band like you’ve never seen before. Gather, Bathory hordes!"

Beyond The Gates Festival previously revealed the first wave of bands who will grace the 2024 lineup. The lineup consists of a mixture of legendary artists and purveyors of the true cult underground, which can be found below. The epic four-day metal event will take place once again in the heart of Bergen, Norway from July 31 - August 3, 2024.

Current Beyond The Gates 2024 lineup:

Behemoth, Satyricon, Watain, Venom, Blood Fire Death (A Tribute To Quorthon And The Music Of Bathory), Trelldom (first concert ever), Vreid (celebrating 30 years), Djevel, Cult of Fire, Dødheimsgard, Darkspace, Manbryne.

Night Shift + Day Shift lineup: Aura Noir, Ahklys, Ritual Death, Issolei, Doombringer, Old Tower, Fir, Bad Omen.

For complete festival details, head here.