BIF NAKED - Cancelled Sessions Live Streaming Performance Rescheduled For February

Canadian rocker Bif Naked was forced to postpone her December 30th live show due to growing concerns over the pandemic and Ontario's complete lockdown. The date has now been recheduled.

Bif: "So happy to share that this concert will happen so save the date! Now February 13th, 2021. Get tickets to this exclusive livestream rock show at Sessions Live. More tickets have now been added to a special VIP meet & greet before the show! Any tickets will be honoured for the new date."

In early 2020, Bif Naked released a new single, "Jim", taken from her forthcoming album, Champion. Check out the official video below.

Bif: "'Jim' is a song about loss, really. It’s about that disillusionment we all feel when someone turns into an imposter. 'Jim' is the quintessential story of discovering a betrayal and 'Jim' is that villain. The song is totally about pain, and facing it head-on."

"With the video we really wanted to have a triumph over the pain, and take our power back. The running theme in the video, and the song lyrics, is about finding victory over heartache. The theme and esthetic are striking and vibrantly colorful, and that was very deliberate and actually a tease, and a nod to the new album artwork itself. The reverse concept was executed beautifully, and the whole video showcases all the expertise in its very stylistic aggression. It’s a story being told that eventually reveals the truth. Like the truth being revealed that someone’s 'Jim' is really their 'Judas' all along."