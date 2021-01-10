BIF NAKED Pays Tribute To MARSHA ZAZULA - "You Were Such A Massive Influence On All Of Us, As A Woman And As A Pioneer In The Music Business"

It was announced today (January 10th) that the longtime wife of Jon Zazula (aka Jonny Z) - who is also a partner/co-founder of Megaforce Records - Marsha Zazula has passed away at her home in Florida at the age of 68. “We will love you to eternity,” the family writes. “Rest in peace with our love.”

Canadian rocker Bif Naked has posted the following tribute to Marsha:

"I am heartbroken to learn about the passing of Marsha Zazula, this morning. My love and deepest condolences go to Jon Zazula, Rikki Zazula, Blaire Brewer and their family, and all the devoted friends and fans that are in grief today. There will never be anyone like Marsha, and her light will continue to guide us, most especially those of us lucky enough to have been touched by her. Marsha, you were such a massive influence on all of us, as a woman and as a pioneer in the music business, as a champion for artists, as a wife and mother, and as a friend to all. Wishing everyone love today and always. Rest in Power, Marsha Z."

BraveWords sends our sincere condolences to the Zazula family and friends in this difficult time of loss and mourning.

(Photo of Marsha Zazula courtesy of Jon Zazula's Facebook)