BIG BIG TRAIN's Gregory Spawton Reveals Backstory For New Album The Likes Of Us; Video

The award-winning progressive rock band, Big Big Train, will release their 15th studio album, The Likes Of Us, on March 1. The album is the internationally-based group’s first full collection of songs since the unexpected passing of long-serving lead vocalist David Longdon in late 2021. Besides marking the debut of new frontman Alberto Bravin, a former member of the Italian band Premiata Forneria Marconi, it also heralds the beginning of a new relationship with InsideOutMusic, the group having self-released their music for almost two decades.

In the new video below, writer Andy Stuart chats with band founder Gregory Spawton about the forthcoming album:

Gregory Spawton unboxes the new album in the video below:

The Likes Of Us will be released on several different formats, including for the first time as Dolby Atmos mixed by The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord, while the stereo mixes were undertaken by the band’s regular engineer Rob Aubrey together with Alberto Bravin. The Dolby Atmos mix will come as part of the Limited CD & Blu-ray Mediabook edition that also contains the album as 5.1 Surround Sound & 24-bit high-resolution stereo.

The album will also be available as a Gatefold 180g 2LP (available in black, sky blue, olive green and orange formats), Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital Album. The stunning artwork was created by the band’s longstanding collaborator Sarah Louise Ewing, with layouts by Steve Vantsis.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Light Left In The Day”

“Oblivion”

“Beneath The Masts”

“Skates On”

“Miramare”

“Love Is The Light”

“Bookmarks”

“Last Eleven”

"Love Is The Light" video:

"Miramare" video:

“Oblivion” video:

The band have announced UK & European tour dates for September/October 2024.

September

17 - Swindon, UK - Wyvern Theatre

18 - Newport, UK - The Riverfront

19 - Whitley Bay, UK - Playhouse Theatre

21 - Edinburgh, UK - Queens Hall

22 - Newark, UK - Palace Theatre

24 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stables Theatre

25 - Manchester, UK - The Stoller Hall

27 - Weinheim, Germany - Stadthalle

28 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

29 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

October

1 - Oslo, Norway - Cosmopolite

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Viften

Big Big Train will perform for the first ever time in the USA in March 2024, including an appearance on Cruise To The Edge.

March:

1 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Performance Theatre

2 - Rutherford, NJ - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center

3 - Rutherford, NJ - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center

5 - Boston, MA - Regent Theatre

Ticket links for these shows are at bigbigtrain.com.

Lineup:

Alberto Bravin - Lead vocals, guitar, keyboards

Nick D’Virgilio - Drums, percussion, vocals, 12-string acoustic guitar, vocals

Dave Foster - Guitars

Oskar Holldorff - Keyboards, vocals

Clare Lindley - Violin, vocals

Rikard Sjöblom - Guitars, keyboards, vocals

Gregory Spawton - Bass guitar, bass pedals, 12-string acoustic guitar, Mellotron

(Photo - Massimo Goina)