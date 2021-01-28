BILL LEVERTY Discusses JON BON JOVI's Early Involvement With FIREHOUSE ("He Sent Our Demo To The Guy That Signed Him"), Touring With POISON, And More; Video
January 28, 2021, an hour ago
In a new interview with The Chuck Shute Podcast, Firehouse guitarist Bill Leverty discusses the history of the band, from handing their demo to Jon Bon Jovi to touring with Poison and more. He also talks about his new solo record, Divided We Fall, and much more.
Stream the interview here, or watch the video below: