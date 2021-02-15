BILL WARD - A Look At The Signing Of Limited Art & Poetry Release "Lays The Burden, Dead"

On Thursday, February 11th, original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward joined SceneFour in downtown Los Angeles for an intimate signing of first art and poetry combination release in nearly five years, "Lays The Burden, Dead".

The canvas turned out remarkably well, as did the poetry paper print. Both are signed by Ward, and are now heading to collectors worldwide. Reserve yours here.

A gripping and multi-faceted work crafted during an unprecedented year, "Lays the Burden, Dead" is more than a massive offering of visual art. It is a unique and highly limited package that features a complimentary poem printed on an archival paper stock complete with the SceneFour chop. All canvases are numbered and individually signed by Bill Ward. Each ship with Certificates of Authenticity.