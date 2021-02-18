BILL WARD Breaks Down Limited Art & Poetry Release "Lays The Burden, Dead"; Video

Black Sabbath drum legend Bill Ward has unveiled a unique poetry and fine art project to begin the year. Titled "Lays The Burden, Dead", this release is a massive rhythm-crafted art piece by Ward, as well as a poetry art print. Only 50 are available worldwide.

In the new clip below, Ward breaks down the meaning behind the work, and reviews the poem line-by-line in an informative way.

