BILLY IDOL Announces "It's A Nice Day To... Tour Again!" North American Tour With JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS; Video
January 21, 2025, an hour ago
Rock legend, Billy Idol, is returning to the road for It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! Fellow superstar Joan Jett And The Blackhearts will join Idol on all shows. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheaters kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30 and includes stops at an array of storied venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and more. See below for a complete list of dates.
Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 22 at 9 AM, local time, with local pre-sales beginning Thursday, January 23 at 9 AM, local time. The general onsale begins Friday, January 24 at 9 AM, local time. Additional info and tickets will be available at billyidol.net/tour. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billly Idol will also personally match this donation.
In anticipation of the upcoming tour, Idol stars in a short video featuring his iconic catalog; the clip also stars comedian Matt Rife with cameos from longtime Idol collaborator and guitar player Steve Stevens and tourmate Joan Jett. Watch below.
Idol will soon share details of the forthcoming release of his new LP, due later this year on Dark Horse Records.
Tour dates:
April
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May
3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
4 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
7 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
9 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
13 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
16 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
23 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August
16 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena
22 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
26 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
September
3 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphithatre
12 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
14 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater*
17 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
19 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
23 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum