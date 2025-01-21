BILLY IDOL Announces "It's A Nice Day To... Tour Again!" North American Tour With JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS; Video

Rock legend, Billy Idol, is returning to the road for It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! Fellow superstar Joan Jett And The Blackhearts will join Idol on all shows. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheaters kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30 and includes stops at an array of storied venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 22 at 9 AM, local time, with local pre-sales beginning Thursday, January 23 at 9 AM, local time. The general onsale begins Friday, January 24 at 9 AM, local time. Additional info and tickets will be available at billyidol.net/tour. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billly Idol will also personally match this donation.

In anticipation of the upcoming tour, Idol stars in a short video featuring his iconic catalog; the clip also stars comedian Matt Rife with cameos from longtime Idol collaborator and guitar player Steve Stevens and tourmate Joan Jett. Watch below.

Idol will soon share details of the forthcoming release of his new LP, due later this year on Dark Horse Records.

Tour dates:

April

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May

3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

4 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

7 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

9 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

13 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

16 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

23 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August

16 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

22 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

26 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

September

3 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphithatre

12 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

14 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater*

17 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

19 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

23 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum