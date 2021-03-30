BILLY IDOL Announces October Vegas Residency

Billy Idol returns to Las Vegas at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan this October. Do not miss the exclusive Billy Idol fan presale for these shows! Ticket and VIP Package presale begins March 31 at 10am PT at this location and runs until April 1 at 10pm PT. Presale passcode is: whiplashsmile21. Confirmed 2021 Vegas show dates are as listed:

Saturday October 16

Sunday October 17

Friday October 22

Saturday October 23

According to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Billy Idol was an early architect of the sound, style, and fury of punk rock. His lip-curling sneer and fist-pumping persona vaulted him into the mainstream as one of MTV’s first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music. He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including “Dancing With Myself”, “White Wedding”, “Rebel Yell”, “Eyes Without A Face”, “Flesh For Fantasy” and “Cradle Of Love”, all of which Idol wrote himself. Billy’s definitive versions of “Mony Mony” and “To Be A Lover” were also smash singles.

Billy was responsible for some of punk rock’s most memorable, literate, and evocative moments and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of ’77 to the dance floor, going on to fashion an immediately identifiable musical blueprint that integrates club-land throb, rockabilly desperation, and rock’n’roll decadence.