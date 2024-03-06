BILLY IDOL Announces Rebel Yell 40th Anniversary Deluxe Expanded Edition; Includes Previously Unreleased Material And Demos, Poolside Remix Of "Eyes Without A Face", And More

Rock legend Billy Idol is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his landmark album, Rebel Yell, with a deluxe expanded edition due April 26 via Capitol/UMe. Available for pre-order on Friday, March 8, the reissue includes a selection of previously unreleased songs and demos, the Poolside remix of Idols smash hit "Eyes Without A Face", and the never-before-heard Billy Idol/Steve Stevens original "Best Way Out Of Here" from the original sessions. Idols never-before-released cover of the Rose Royce single "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" from the albums original recording sessions will be available to download/stream on March 8 as well; pre-order the album and stream the new single on March 8, here.

Originally released in November 1983, Rebel Yell is the twice-platinum follow-up to Idols self-titled debut. The album features the iconic singles "Eyes Without A Face", "Flesh For Fantasy", "Rebel Yell", and "Catch My Fall". The reissue is available in 2xLP, 2xCD, and digital formats. See below for complete tracklistings.

Idol recently released the concert film Billy Idol: State Line, a Vertigo Live concert film documenting his April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam the first-ever concert performed at the location on DVD and Blu-ray following a successful limited theatrical run. The film highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idols iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line. For both sets, Idol is joined by his longtime collaborator and guitar player Steve Stevens, as well as special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rocknroll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock 'n' roll decadence. Touring consistently around the world for the last ten years and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both The Roadside EP in 2021 and The Cage EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In January, Idol cemented his name among Hollywood legends with the first Walk of Fame Star of 2023.

Rebel Yell (Expanded Edition) tracklistings:

2xLP:

Disc 1, Side A

"Rebel Yell"

"Daytime Drama"

"Eyes Without A Face"

"Blue Highway"

Disc 1, Side B

"Flesh For Fantasy"

"Catch My Fall"

"Crank Call"

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows"

"The Dead Next Door"

Disc 2, Side A

"Best Way Out Of Here"

"Love Don't Live Here Anymore"

"Daytime Drama" (Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Demo)

Disc 2, Side B

"Catch My Fall" (Early Version)

"Crank Call" (Demo)

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows" (Demo)

"Eyes Without A Face" (Poolside remix)

2xCD/Digital Album:

Disc 1

"Rebel Yell"

"Daytime Drama"

"Eyes Without A Face"

"Blue Highway"

"Flesh For Fantasy"

"Catch My Fall"

"Crank Call"

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows"

"The Dead Next Door"

Disc 2

"Best Way Out Of Here"

"Love Don't Live Here Anymore"

"Daytime Drama" (Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Demo)

"Catch My Fall" (Early Version)

"Crank Call" (Demo)

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows" (Demo)

"Rebel Yell" (Session Take)

"Blue Highway" (Original Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Session Take)

"Catch My Fall" (Original Demo)

"Motorbikin" (Session Take)

"Eyes Without A Face" (Poolside remix)