BILLY IDOL's "State Line" Concert Film Makes Streaming Debut Via Veeps On November 25

Following a successful limited theatrical run, Billy Idol: State Line, a Vertigo Live concert film documenting the rock legend’s April show at the famed Hoover Dam - the first ever concert performed at the location - is making its streaming/video on demand debut via Veeps on Saturday, November 25 at 12 noon, PT. Billy Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens will be on hand for the debut live stream/chat here.

The special film - part docu-concert, part live performance - is free for Veeps All Access subscribers, and individual tickets can be purchased at Veeps.com. Fans around the world will be able to access the show at Veeps.com as well as via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS and Android. The film is available for ticket holders and All Access subscribers to rewatch through December 7. The Veeps stream exclusively features bonus, never before seen footage of Idol performing the tracks “Rebel Yell” and “Bitter Taste” at the Hoover Dam. Fans can also use code IDOL15 or VEEPS15 to get 15% off all State Line merch at billyidolstore.com.

The movie highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idol’s iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.

For both sets, Idol is joined by Stevens, his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years. Performed in front of only 250 fans, the full band set features special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt). Watch the film’s trailer below:

“Our show at Hoover Dam was a monumental and surreal career highlight,” notes Idol. “I’m excited to get State Line out into the world. With this film we set out to highlight the continued importance of one of the most inspiring infrastructural achievements of the 20th Century, while also bringing the power of rock n roll to a stunning, magical location. I think we more than succeeded on both accounts.”

Idol’s first person experience of the Colorado River Basin drought conditions while shooting the film at Hoover Dam inspired his ongoing efforts to promote the importance of water conservation, including appearing in a series of public service announcements being released by the US Department of the Interior. Watch/share Idol’s most recent P.S.A. with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland below:

Of his activism relating to water conservation, Idol adds, “The drought conditions prevalent in the American West are severe and impossible to ignore. It takes all of us conserving water in whatever ways we can to preserve the future of our natural resources for our grandkids and beyond. I’m proud to help amplify this issue in whatever way I can.”

Billy Idol: State Line is produced by Lastman Media for Vertigo Live in collaboration with the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

(Photo - Jane Stuart)