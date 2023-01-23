BILLY IDOL - Spring 2023 Tour Dates Announced

Billy Idol will tour North America this Spring. Ticket and VIP Meet-n-Greet Package presales for all 2023 spring tour dates listed below (except March 30 and May 20) run from Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am local venue time until Thursday, January 26 at 10 pm local venue time. Visit BillyIdol.net/tour for ticket links. Use presale passcode: CAGE23. General public on sale for all shows (except March 20 and May 20) is Friday, January 27 at 10 am local venue time.

Billy Idol Spring 2023 Tour Dates:

March

30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week

April

1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

4 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino

21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

22 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

25 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

May

1 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

5 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

6 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Hall

11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

12 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

20 - Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival

Billy Idol released The Cage EP, in September 2022 via Dark Horse Records. Watch a video for the song "Running From The Ghost" below. Order The Cage EP on your choice of CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP with a limited amount of signed copies available while they last, here.

Tracklisting:

"Cage"

"Running From The Ghost"

"Rebel Like You"

"Miss Nobody"

"Cage" video:

"Running From The Ghost" video:

"Rebel Like You":

"Miss Nobody":