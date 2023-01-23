BILLY IDOL - Spring 2023 Tour Dates Announced
January 23, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Billy Idol will tour North America this Spring. Ticket and VIP Meet-n-Greet Package presales for all 2023 spring tour dates listed below (except March 30 and May 20) run from Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am local venue time until Thursday, January 26 at 10 pm local venue time. Visit BillyIdol.net/tour for ticket links. Use presale passcode: CAGE23. General public on sale for all shows (except March 20 and May 20) is Friday, January 27 at 10 am local venue time.
Billy Idol Spring 2023 Tour Dates:
March
30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week
April
1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
4 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino
21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
22 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
25 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
May
1 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center
3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
5 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
6 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
9 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Hall
11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
12 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
20 - Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival
Billy Idol released The Cage EP, in September 2022 via Dark Horse Records. Watch a video for the song "Running From The Ghost" below. Order The Cage EP on your choice of CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP with a limited amount of signed copies available while they last, here.
Tracklisting:
"Cage"
"Running From The Ghost"
"Rebel Like You"
"Miss Nobody"
"Cage" video:
"Running From The Ghost" video:
"Rebel Like You":
"Miss Nobody":