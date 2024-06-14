BILLY MORRISON Puts OZZY OSBOURNE's Adrenaline Addiction To The Test In New Episode Of "The Madhouse Chronicles"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison have released a new episode of The Madhouse Chronicles. Watch below.

Description: We live for adrenaline. Especially the prince of darkness. His acts are stuff of legend: peeing, drinking, breaking, drugs, and of course... biting. All things that will rev up your energy. But free running, squirrel suit jumping, cage diving...all things NOT on Ozzy's list to do before he dies. Billy shows pics from his last shark swim and plays clips of death-defying stunts while Ozzy tries not to throw up.