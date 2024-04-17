BILLY MORRISON - The Morrison Project Track By Track Special Debuts Today On SiriusXM / SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard

Billy Morrison’s new solo album, The Morrison Project, will be released on April 19 via The Label Group’s partnership with TLG|ZOID through Virgin Music Group.

Ahead of the release, Morrison today debuts The Morrison Project - Track By Track Album Special on SiriusXM/SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard Channel 38. Hear the stories behind the songs as Morriso and his special guests Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John 5 take listeners track-by-track through Billy's star-studded album in front of fans at SiriusXM L.A.

Hosted by Tommy London, the special will be rebroadcast multiple times (4/18, 8am ET; 4/19, 3pm ET; 4/20, 9pm ET; 4/21, 8pm ET; and 4/22, 9am ET) or listen to it anytime in the SiriusXM App (search “Morrison Project”).

For The Morrison Project - his third solo album and first since 2015 - Billy assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more. See the tracklisting below.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album - recorded in Los Angeles at various studios - were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

Tracklisting:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Crack Cocaine" video:

"Drowning" video:

(Photo - Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos)