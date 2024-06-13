BILLY SHEEHAN Challenges Bass Prodigy ELLEN ALAVERDYAN To Perform Her 10 Favourite Metal / Hard Rock Basslines (Video)

Twelve year-old bassist Ellen Alaverdyan, who has gained a following on YouTube, was recently challenged by legendary bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Winery Dogs, Talas) to perform her 10 favourite metal and hard rock basslines. Check out the clip below featuring songs from Dream Theater, Symphony X, Muse, Black Sabbath, Billy Sheehan, Tool, Metallica and more.

Back in 2022, Ellen met guitar legend Steve Vai at his Harmony Hut studios. Later in the year she jammed with Vai and his band live on stage. Her father shared behind-the-scenes clips and footage from the show.

Ellen: "This will be the most memorable day of my life. It was an absolute honor to be on the same stage with Steve Vai and jam with him. Thank you, Steve, for this memory.

Special thanks to Phillip Bynoe, Jeremy Colson, David Weiner, Dani G., and Nili Brosh.

Some clips were used from Timothy Rusling and Joel Buhler, Thank you for the beautiful shots."